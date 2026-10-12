Pezeshkian calls on Iranians to support one another, set aside divisions

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on Iranians to support one another and set aside divisions, saying national solidarity would help the country grow stronger across scientific, social and humanitarian fields.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Sunday at an event titled Smile of the Homeland, held to mark National Children’s Week, where the president used a familiar childhood story to explain the power of unity.

Holding two sticks, he recalled a story from schoolbooks about a father who, nearing the end of his life, called his children together. He gave them a single stick and asked them to break it, which they did easily. He then bundled several sticks together and challenged them to break the bundle, but none could.

Addressing the children at the ceremony, Pezeshkian asked why the bundle had proved impossible to break.

When sticks came together, they could not break it, he explained, drawing a lesson about solidarity.

The president said Iranians should be friends, help one another and offer mutual support to build a powerful and resilient country capable of making progress in every field.

He stressed that cooperation should extend to scientific advancement, service to others and treating people with humanity.

Pezeshkian said the story had come back to him from his childhood and that its message remained relevant: unity creates strength, while internal conflict gives adversaries an opportunity to inflict harm.

He urged people to stand together and move forward with determination, adding that enemies should not be emboldened to attack Iran.

At the sidelines of the event, two children presented Pezeshkian with a plaque in appreciation of his efforts.

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