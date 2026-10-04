Pres. Pezeshkian says Iran has thwarted enemy economic war objectives

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian said that, by God's grace and with the people's support and the government's measures, Iran has not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realized.

"The government has adopted a new arrangement to manage the special conditions. The enemy's plan in recent months has been to cut the country's vital arteries with the aim of pressuring the noble Iranian people," President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social media.

He added, "Economic pressure has increased, but by God's grace, with the people's support and the measures of our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realised."

.......................

End/ 257