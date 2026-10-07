Pres. Pezeshkian urges new ambassadors to promote brotherhood, friendship, unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged the country’s newly appointed ambassadors to promote brotherhood, friendship, and unity while defending national interests and expanding multilateral ties with their host countries.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony to introduce and bid farewell to Iran’s new ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Italy, Uganda, and Senegal.

“I hope you have a good journey ahead and properly carry out your missions in the direction of defending national interests and expanding multilateral relations, particularly in the economic field,” he said.

The president tasked the ambassadors with creating an environment conducive to strengthening multilateral relations and expanding scientific, cultural, economic, sports, and artistic exchanges with the countries.

Referring to Quranic verses and Islamic traditions, Pezeshkian highlighted the need for friendship and Islamic solidarity, calling on all countries to work to strengthen friendship and avoid tensions and disputes.

“Based on the verses and traditions, we are all Muslim countries and neighbors, members of one community and one hand; therefore, you dear ones should carry the message of brotherhood, friendship and unity,” he said.

Pezeshkian said stronger cooperation with regional and neighboring countries could pave the way for a joint Islamic parliament, which he said would contribute to the progress and development of Muslim societies and help establish security in the region.

He also described Islamic unity and solidarity as essential in the face of the hostilities of the Israeli regime, stressing the need to avoid religious disputes and expand Islamic cohesion across the region.

The new ambassadors introduced at the ceremony were Hamidreza Dehghani to the UAE, Mahmoud Heydari to Greece, Ali Akbar Rezaei to Italy, Reza Nourian to Uganda and Hamid Moradkhani to Senegal. They outlined their respective missions and strategies for expanding multilateral relations and cooperation.

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