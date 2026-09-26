IRGC chief: Iran’s voice of resistance was heard at UN

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has emphasized, “We are not afraid of war,” reflecting the unwavering voice of the Iranian nation, heard around the world from the UN podium.

Following President Masoud Pezeshkian’s the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address in New York, Major General Vahidi said in a message on Thursday, “The declaration that ‘We are not afraid of war’ is the loud and steadfast voice of the Iranian nation—a voice that resonated from the podium of the United Nations through the words of the honorable President and was heard around the world.”

Pezeshkian addressed the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, defending Iran’s position in the US-Israeli-imposed war against the country, while also leaving the door open to diplomacy and negotiations without accepting the language of force.

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