Iran defense minister: Sacred Defense shaped country’s defense strategy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza has said the eight-year Sacred Defense was more than a historical period of resistance, describing it as a school of experience, self-confidence, sacrifice and responsibility that shaped the country’s subsequent defense path.

In a message marking Sacred Defense Week, Ibn al-Reza said the period represented the determination of the Iranian people to protect the country’s independence, dignity and territorial integrity through faith, courage, unity and resistance.

He said the experience had demonstrated the importance of maintaining national security and interests and remaining prepared to defend the country against the recent imposed wars.

Ibn al-Reza said the common thread linking these periods was the Iranian people’s determination to safeguard the country and resist threats to its independence and territorial integrity. He said this commitment had been passed from one generation to another and now continued through Iran’s indigenous scientific, technological and defense capabilities.

He identified one of the key legacies of the Sacred Defense as the belief that threats could be turned into opportunities to build domestic capabilities and achieve defense self-sufficiency. He said Iran’s defense industry had drawn on the experience of the battlefield, as well as the capacities of young people, scientists and specialists, to develop technologies and meet defense needs.

Ibn al-Reza also said Iran’s defense capabilities were the product of decades of knowledge, experience and efforts by successive generations. He stressed the need to preserve and advance these capabilities while preparing for future threats and needs.

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