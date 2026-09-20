Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson rejects US claims over Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi has strongly rejected the latest US claims about the Strait of Hormuz, saying the initiative in the strategic waterway is firmly in Iran’s hands.

General Shekarchi said on Saturday that the recent claims by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander regarding the escort of one billion barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months were “false” and “ridiculous.”

He added that the CENTCOM commander’s claims were more a failed psychological operation than a reflection of reality.

Such remarks were aimed at boosting the morale of the “exhausted and worn-out” personnel of the “terrorist” US military in the region and justifying Washington’s heavy financial and human costs there, the senior commander emphasized.

Shekarchi said such claims would fail to change the reality of the expulsion of the “aggressor” US military from the region.

“The initiative in the Strait of Hormuz remains in the hands of Iran’s powerful Armed Forces,” he pointed out.

The remarks by General Shekarchi came after CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper in a statement shared on X, said that the US forces have facilitated the transport of over one billion barrels of oil through the waterway in the last two months alone, providing protection for more than 2,000 commercial vessels.

Cooper had further claimed that the strait’s primary transit lanes had been cleared of mines, allowing thousands of ships to pass through the waterway.

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