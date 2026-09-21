IRGC commander: Trump and Netanyahu face fate of Saddam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), hailing the resilience of the Iranian people and Armed Forces against foreign aggressors, says US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and their supporters will face the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Addressing a public gathering in Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said the people's continuous and faithful presence over the past 205 nights constitutes a tremendous asset for the country and the future generation, and serves as a decisive factor in thwarting the enemy's calculations.

Emphasizing that Saddam and his Ba'ath Party's fate inevitably awaits Trump, Netanyahu, and their supporters, the IRGC commander asserted that the Americans and Israelis initiated their wars based on flawed calculations, refusing to accept the historical reality.

Forty-seven years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation has faced various enemy plots, and they —despite the enemy's hollow claims of victory—have always stood firm, he underlined.

"The Arrogant Front has fully realized that this valiant nation—relying on its culture, religion, civilization, and brilliant history of fighting oppression—will never yield to pressure," he added.

Recalling the US interventionist policy, he said the Iranian people had deeply experienced the bitter and humiliating reality of foreign domination before the Islamic Revolution—an era when Americans controlled the country's destiny and utilized a puppet monarchy to plunder national wealth.

But, he continued, the Iranian nation, through vigilance and under the guidance of the two Leaders of the Islamic Revolution, has overcome all of the enemy plots, and the enemy will remain unable to conquer the people's will.

Expressing regret over the current plight of certain neighboring countries at the hands of global arrogance, he underscored that the US keeps plundering their resources and, at the same time, humiliates them with epithets like 'milk cow'.

Elsewhere, the commander lauded the nation’s historic victory in an all-out hybrid war launched by the United States and Israel, with the backing of Western powers, saying that the entire world had acknowledged Iran as a definitive victor of this arduous battle imposed by two hostile regimes.

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