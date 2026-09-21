Iran warns US against new action, threatens attacks on regional bases

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s central military command has warned the United States and its regional allies that any new action against Iran would trigger “continuous, effective and painful” attacks targeting US bases and interests across the region.

In a statement on Sunday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Washington was seeking to cover up its failures and create “false achievements” in its recent war against Iran.

It said the United States had, according to information it had received, decided to resume aggression against Iran with the approval of some regional countries following a joint meeting in a European country.

“Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” the statement said.

The headquarters also warned regional countries against supporting any US aggression against Iran, saying those that aligned themselves with Washington would be considered partners in the action.

“Such countries can no longer expect restraint or magnanimity from Iran’s powerful Armed Forces,” it said.

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