Iran intercepts advanced US reconnaissance drone over Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army has intercepted an advanced Orbiter reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the latest in a series of American unmanned aircraft brought down by the country's armed forces during the war.

In a statement on Sunday, the Army said the drone was targeted and destroyed by air defense systems stationed in southeastern Iran.

It added that the systems were operating as part of Iran’s integrated air defense network when they intercepted the drone over the strategic waterway.

The downing comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a focal point of the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Iran has repeatedly asserted its control over the strategic waterway and warned against any hostile activity in the region.

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