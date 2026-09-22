Army chief: Iran will respond decisively to any aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commander-in-Chief of the Army Major General Amir Hatami has said any aggression against the security and territorial integrity of Iran will face a decisive and regret-inducing response.

The Sacred Defense Week is a reminder of the Iranian nation's great epic in safeguarding the country's independence, dignity, and territorial integrity, and a manifestation of the faith, sacrifice, and struggle of the men and women who, in a great test, thwarted the enemies' plots through their steadfastness and self-sacrifice, Hatami wrote in a message.

The recent imposed wars, although different from the Sacred Defense in form, tools, and requirements, shared one truth with that era: the Iranian nation once again stood united against the aggression and excessive demands of the enemy, and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on faith, experience, and indigenous capability, defended the country’s existence and territorial integrity, Hatami stated.

The Sacred Defense taught us that reliance on faith and national will, the unity and insight of the people, and the capability of the Armed Forces are a solid support for the country's security and authority, he added.

Today, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on God Almighty, under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and backed by the noble Iranian nation—undoubtedly the main support of the Armed Forces’ authority—stand with full vigilance and readiness and will not hesitate for a moment in defending the independence, security, and territorial integrity of Iran.

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