Enemies must leave region after facing defeat: Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, referring to the US-Israeli imposed war, says the enemies must leave the region after facing disgrace and humiliation at the hands of the Iranian Armed Forces.

At a ceremony of Army non-commissioned officers (NCO) on Sunday, Sayyari, while commemorating the "Sacred Defense Week," stated that as the enemy had failed to achieve its objectives during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, it failed again not only to achieve its sinister goals, but was met with disgrace and humiliation in the two recent wars.

Attributing the triumph and victory over the aggressors to the path of the martyrs and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he highlighted the heavy responsibility borne by new Army personnel in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He congratulated the Iranian nation, especially the families of martyrs who sacrificed their souls and bodies during the fight against the Iraqi Ba’athist regime. "The enemy sought to undermine Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity but failed completely because of the unity of the Iranian people," Sayyari reiterated.

They were the ones who stood firm, baring their chests to the danger; throughout the eight years of the Sacred Defense and the subsequent imposed wars, they stood valiantly, never bowed their heads, and rubbed the enemy's nose in the dust, he lauded the martyrs.

Congratulating the NCO cadets on their rank-insignia ceremony, he said their mission rests on three key pillars: defending the country's territorial integrity; defending the country's independence; and preserving the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"You must follow in the footsteps of those who, over the past 48 years since Iran's glorious Islamic Revolution, have successfully carried out this mission," he noted and encouraged the young cadets to be equipped with knowledge, expertise, skills, faith, piety, courage, initiative, and creativity.

Rear Admiral Sayyari, recalling the Army's missions during the Sacred Defense, also pointed to evolving battlefield tactics that he said necessitate changes in combat arenas and advances in intelligence, communications, weaponry, and munitions.

He further emphasized the unbreakable bond between the Army and the people, saying the Army sacrifices itself for the nation, and the nation remains the Army's refuge. "The nation takes pride in having supported all the Army's missions—and indeed all missions of the armed forces—to this day," Sayyari noted.

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