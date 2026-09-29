Top commander: All Iranians stand ready to defend country

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, has described all the people of the country as soldiers, emphasizing that their combat readiness to defend the Iran sends a clear message to enemies.

Speaking to the IRNA reporter on Monday, Admiral Sayyari made the remarks in response to US President Donald Trump's Iran bluster and a renewed threat of bombing and annihilating the country during his UN General Assembly address.

Pointing to the preparedness of the Iranian nation and its armed forces, he recalled a saying of Martyr Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, that Iran acts as a 'chokehold' for the enemy, seizes the enemy by the throat and strangles them.

He stressed that the entire population—serving as soldiers of the nation—stands ready to defend their beloved country and surprise the aggressors, referring to the recent US-Israeli wars and the continued anti-Iran rhetoric.

The Army’s Deputy Coordinator also recounted the seventh day of the Sacred Defense Week that has been designated as 'Soldiers Day' to honor those who fought valiantly during the eight-year of imposed war in the 1980s.

These were young men who stood firm against the enemy, undaunted by bullets or rifles to defend their country’s territorial integrity, their Revolution, their honor, and dignity, he noted.

Hailing the role of the Iranian Armed Forces, Admiral Sayyari said their steadfastness brought the nation pride, knowing that not a single iota of our homeland’s soil was lost due to the glorious achievements of those very soldiers who served on the front lines.

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