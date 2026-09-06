Iran Army Chief Says Modern Warfare Is a Battle of Willpower and Endurance

ABNA24 - Iranian Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator says today's warfare is a battle of willpower and endurance, stressing that Iran has performed successfully in this regard.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Army's top personnel recruiters, attended by a number of commanders and officials at the Army headquarters, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, "Today's war is a war of willpower and enduring hardships, and we have been very successful in this regard."

"We should take pride in ourselves and hold our heads high because we have stood up to an adversary that has access to all the equipment and technologies in the world," he added.

Sayyari described the failure of Iran's adversaries to achieve their objectives as a success for the Islamic Republic, saying, "We have performed successfully in the recent wars, and the reason is that the enemy failed to achieve its anticipated objectives."

He drew a parallel with Iran's eight-year war with Iraq, known in Iran as the Sacred Defense, saying the same had happened during that confrontation.

"At that time, the enemy had announced that it would capture Khorramshahr in one day and reach Tehran's Azadi Square within seven days, but it became bogged down in Khorramshahr for 34 days," Sayyari said. "This means that all of the enemy's strategies failed."

Emphasizing the importance of recruiting high-quality personnel, the senior commander said human resources are the most important factor in enhancing the Army's combat capabilities.

"The most important element in strengthening the Army's combat capability is its personnel," he said. "Committed and faithful personnel can take us to our desired destination."

Sayyari noted that the Army has had many highly capable personnel over the years, saying these individuals played a key role in enabling the force to withstand a heavily armed enemy during the eight-year war.

He added that despite sanctions, these personnel enabled the Army to stand on its own feet and provide the necessary capabilities to fulfill its primary mission of defending Iran's territorial integrity and the Islamic Revolution.



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