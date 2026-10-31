Army Deputy Chief: Surrender has no place in lexicon of Iranian nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The enemies of the Islamic Republic failed to achieve their goals in their recent war of aggression, emphasizing that “surrender” has no place in the lexicon of the Iranian nation, says Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Addressing the students at the Shahid Sattari Aeronautical University on Thursday, Rear Admiral Sayyari referred to the US-Israeli-imposed wars, noting that Iran did not allow them to emerge victorious, despite sustaining damage.

Pointing to the roots of the animosity of global arrogance and other hegemonic powers toward the Islamic Republic, he said the hostility is long-standing, dating back to the 1979 victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Sayyari added that the primary objective of the eight-year war imposed on Iran in the 1980s was to defeat the Islamic Revolution—a key ambition of both Saddam and the global hegemonic powers — for which the Iraqi dictator served as a puppet and, in reality, the United States was behind the onslaught on the Iranian nation.

Hailing the Iranian nation and its Armed Forces for their steadfastness in the face of aggressors, Rear Admiral Sayyari said the enemies had miscalculations about the country's combat readiness and defensive capability.

He said the enemy’s goal — much like in the previous wars — was to topple the Islamic System; however, their approach differed, thinking to bring about the collapse of both the Islamic establishment and the nation by martyring the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, but again in vain.

Pointing to a common feature shared by all three imposed wars, the senior Army commander said the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, as Iran stood firm and fought the world’s greatest military power.

“We sustained losses — including the martyrdom of our leader, which was our greatest loss,” he emphasized, adding that the nation, however, showed the world its resilience by standing against the enemy and refusing to surrender.

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