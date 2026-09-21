Iran urges international action to halt Israeli crimes against Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has called on the international community to take serious and decisive action to put an end to the Israeli genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a statement issued ahead of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, the Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern and revulsion over the continuation of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, highlighting the international community’s responsibility to act to stop the genocide.

The ministry also strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “shameless desecration” of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of the sanctity of al-Buraq.

It said Israel, which has been committing one of the largest genocides in modern history in Gaza over the past three years with comprehensive military, financial and political-media support from the United States and certain countries claiming to defend human rights, has simultaneously resorted to systematic and widespread assassination and torture of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministry further said that an average of at least three Palestinian prisoners are killed under torture every month, describing this as evidence of the “apartheid and colonial nature” of Israel and criticizing its supporters for remaining indifferent to serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“Immunity granted to this regime by the United States, including through intimidation and sanctions against international court judges and human rights activists and rapporteurs of Palestinian people, must not disrupt the ideal of pursuing justice and freedom for Palestine or demanding the prosecution and punishment of Israeli criminals,” it added.

The ministry also argued that Israel’s occupation, terrorism, lawlessness, and crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as its actions against regional countries over the past eight decades, have seriously undermined the credibility of the United Nations and international law.

It called for immediate steps to halt the genocide, prevent further occupation and seizure of Palestinian land, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and hold those responsible for crimes accountable.

....................

End/ 257