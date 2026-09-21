Israeli forces detain at least 28 Palestinians in al-Mughayyir

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have continued their raid on the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, since dawn today, detaining at least 28Palestinians in a large-scale campaign.

Palestinian sources reported Israeli forces deployed infantry units throughout the village from the early morning hours and closed its only entrance. Soldiers raided several homes, ransacked their contents, and stole amounts of cash and gold jewelry.

The sources said the detention campaign was ongoing, with at least 27 Palestinians detained so far.

Israeli forces also turned the home of Palestinian citizen Shaher Sari Abu Alia into a military barracks and took all those detained there, amid the continued raid and detention campaign.

The latest operation follows an attack on al-Mughayyir yesterday by Israeli colonists and occupation forces, during which several Palestinians suffered suffocation, homes were raided and several citizens were assaulted.

Al-Mughayyir has faced repeated attacks by Israeli colonists alongside frequent Israeli military raids. OCHA has documented a sharp rise in colonist incidents affecting the village, including attacks causing Palestinian casualties and property damage, as well as agricultural losses and attacks on livestock.

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