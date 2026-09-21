Two Palestinians injured in settler attack near Salfit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zionist settlers early today assaulted a group of Palestinians east of the town of Salfit in the central occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews treated two Palestinians injured in the attack. A 58-year-old man sustained a head injury after being struck with a stone, while another Palestinian was stabbed in the thigh.

The Red Crescent provided first aid to both injured Palestinians and transferred them to Salfit Governmental Hospital. Their injuries were described as moderate and their condition stable.

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