Pres. Pezeshkian says he highlighted crimes of US and Israeli regime at UN

AhlulBayt News Agency: Elaborating on his meetings and sessions at the 81st UN General Assembly, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized: "In my speech and all my meetings, I highlighted the plight of the Iranian people and the crimes committed by the Americans and the Zionists."

On Saturday evening, at the conclusion of his trip to New York—undertaken to attend and address the 81st UN General Assembly—Pezeshkian stated that US President Donald Trump made remarks at the summit that were befitting of him; consequently, these statements somewhat altered our mindset and our response. At the Assembly, we defended Iran and our beliefs and convictions to the best of our ability.

President Pezeshkian said: Following the summit, we also held intensive meetings with representatives from various countries—including the President of Switzerland, the Prime Minister of Norway, the President of Bangladesh, the President of the European Council, and the Prime Ministers of Lebanon, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Armenia, and Qatar—as well as the UN Secretary-General.

Referring to his interviews with three news networks—Fox News, CBS, and Al Jazeera—he emphasized: "In addition, we held meetings with editors-in-chief of major American media outlets, as well as with American think tanks and intellectuals; we also met with a number of Iranian elites and Iranians residing in the United States. It was a productive meeting held in a cordial atmosphere, with Iranians attending from across the country."

Noting that in all meetings and discussions he highlighted the plight of the Iranian people and the crimes committed by Americans and Zionists, Pezeshkian continued: "The US orchestrates numerous assassinations across the globe and trains terrorists. Israel, too, is a state that—backed by the US—assassinates individuals anywhere in the world, yet ultimately claims to be combating terrorism."

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