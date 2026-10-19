Iran’s IRGC chief vows closer coordination with Defense Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has commended Mehrdad Akhlaqi on his appointment as Minister of Defense, after winning a vote of confidence in the parliament.

In a message on Sunday, Major General Ahmad Vahidi announced the IRGC's full readiness to foster strategic synergy and alignment with the Ministry of Defense, particularly in successfully countering the enemy’s hybrid war.

“I extend my sincere congratulations on your securing a decisive vote of confidence from the parliament and your appointment by President Masoud Pezeshkian as the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics,” he said in the message addressed to Akhlaqi.

He noted that the trust placed by the Parliament and the nation in the new defense minister reflects Akhlaqi’s commitment, capabilities, and proven competence to serve in this sensitive and vital position at critical times, in reference to constant enemy plots and military threats.

Major General Vahidi underscored the necessity of continuing the power-building and glorious path forged by Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the former minister of defense, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli attack.

At the end, the top IRGC commander wished Akhlaqi and all officials of the Ministry of Defense success, praying for their adherence to the enduring legacy of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and for following the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

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