Pezeshkian: Iran and Russia can strengthen regional peace, security

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements and understandings between Tehran and Moscow, termed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, trade, and power plant infrastructure as a priority for the two nations' relations.

On Monday evening, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

Pezeshkian further stated that by leveraging their shared potential and utilizing regional and international mechanisms, Iran and Russia can play an effective role in bolstering peace, sustainable security, and a multilateral order.

During the meeting, issues concerning the relationship between Tehran and Moscow, as well as ways to strengthen mutual cooperation, were discussed.

Referring to his recent meetings and communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Pezeshkian said that through ongoing consultations with the Russian President, matters concerning bilateral understandings, implementation plans, and the expansion of joint cooperation are being actively pursued. We hope that the upcoming visit to Moscow will lay the necessary groundwork for the practical advancement of these agreements and the achievement of tangible results in the agreed-upon areas.

Expressing appreciation for the stance and support of the President, government, and people of Russia during the recent war, Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of continued mutual support and the strengthening of political and diplomatic cooperation in line with the shared interests of both nations.

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