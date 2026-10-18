Pres. Pezeshkian: Defense, missile capabilities indebted to schools, universities

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran’s defense and missile capabilities are indebted to the role played by the country’s schools and universities, stressing the need to invest in younger generations to strengthen national security.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday to inaugurate a series of education projects, Pezeshkian paid tribute to those killed in the Islamic Revolution, particularly student martyrs and victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school massacre in Minab.

On the first day of the US–Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was targeted in a US missile strike, killing at least 168 people, including 157 schoolchildren, sports players, school board members, teachers, and parents.

Pezeshkian also thanked education officials and school-building benefactors, saying, “If we are capable of defending our country today, building missiles and standing against threats, it is because our education system and universities have played a role in this path and laid the groundwork for such capabilities.”

The president stressed the need for measures to prevent enemies from threatening Iran’s territory, saying that although positive steps have been taken, more needs to be done to deter any attack.

He said achieving that goal depends on the efforts of young people, provided that adequate investment creates opportunities for their growth and development.

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