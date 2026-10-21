Iran President: All regional problems have origins in US warmongering

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Tuesday that the tensions in the region are all result of US warmongering policies.

During the meeting with Munir, President Pezeshkian stressed that all the problems in the region stem from the US's belligerent nature, stressing that Americans must lift threats and sanctions before any talks.

The Iranian president also appreciated Islamabad's efforts to reduce tensions and resolve issues through diplomatic channells.

During this meeting, President Pezeshkian reviewed the Americans' history of bad faith and treaty violations—citing their attack on our country amidst ongoing negotiations, as well as the killing of the Supreme Leader, scientists, and innocent students without any legal justification—and stated that all of the problems that have arisen in the region—from the escalation of tensions and conflict to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—stem entirely from the warmongering nature of the Americans.

He pointed out that their various allegations against our country are completely baseless, as we had already demonstrated our good faith—both regarding negotiations and inspections concerning our nuclear dossier—in full compliance with international laws and regulations.

Pakistani Army Chief Syed Asim Munir had arrived earlier on Tuesday in Tehran for an official visit.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to meet and hold discussions with Iranian officials.

Bilateral relations, regional developments, diplomatic processes, the de-escalation of regional tensions, and various international issues will be the primary topics of discussion between Munir and Iranian authorities. His first scheduled engagement is a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

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