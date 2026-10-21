Pres. Pezeshkian appoints Majid Ibn al-Reza as defense adviser

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza as his adviser on defense affairs.

In the decree on Tuesday, Pezeshkian expressed hope that Ibn al-Reza would work diligently to help achieve the government’s objectives in the defense sector and address the country’s challenges by providing effective advisory recommendations and drawing on the expertise of specialists.

The president also called on the newly appointed adviser to rely on God and make full use of the capabilities of experts in carrying out his responsibilities.

Ibn al-Reza had served as acting defense minister before the appointment of the new defense minister.

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