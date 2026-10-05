IRGC Chief Hails Iran’s Astronomy Olympiad Team for Securing World Title and Five Gold Medals

ABNA24 - Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi has congratulated the Iranian national astronomy and astrophysics Olympiad team on winning five gold medals and the world title.

In a statement on Sunday, Vahidi said the achievement, secured for the third consecutive year at a competition attended by 66 countries, was a source of pride for the Iranian people and the country’s armed forces.

He praised the students, their families, teachers and officials, saying Iran’s young people would continue the country’s path of progress by relying on its committed and skilled human capital.



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