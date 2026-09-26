Iran has not started war but will respond powerfully to any attack: Pres. Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran has not started the war and will not do so, stressing that the country has faced an imposed war and will defend itself against any attack.

In a Monday television interview on Fox News, Pezeshkian discussed Iran’s stance on the ongoing conflict with the United States, saying Iran did not choose war and that the war had been imposed on the country.

He noted that Iran does not wish to continue the conflict and will defend itself only when attacked, adding that Washington must decide whether it wants to end the war.

Pezeshkian also addressed nuclear issues, stating that Iran would comply with its obligations under international law and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), reiterating that Iran has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons.

He further criticized the US for pressuring Iran to force it outside international legal frameworks to surrender, stressing that such pressure would not succeed.

He added that Iran remains open to a lawful agreement and pointed to previous understandings reached with the US side that were not implemented by Washington.

Iran is ready to continue under the same agreed framework

President Pezeshkian added that Iran and the US had already reached an understanding and signed that document with the US President Donald Trump and that Tehran is ready to continue within the same agreed framework.

He said that Iran had not closed the Strait of Hormuz and that the waterway had remained open, but when Iran was attacked without legal justification, with its leaders, commanders and scientists killed, and even a school with 168 students bombed, this was unacceptable from a human rights point and humanitarian perspective, so Iran defended itself.

He added that Iran was not the party that initiated any attack and that the core problem emerged when those responsible for the strait could no longer move their own vessels through the area, which naturally affected the passage of other ships.

Iran has no proxies

He also rejected claims about Iran directing regional resistance groups, saying they act independently in response to aggression and violations of their own rights.

He said regional security requires those responsible for violence, killings, and acts of terror to stop such behavior, adding that stability would return once these actions ceased.

Pezeshkian dismissed allegations that Iran was expanding the conflict or financing armed groups, saying that since taking office, he had seen no involvement aimed at pushing others into confrontation.

Iran rejects casualty figures circulated by foreign media

Pezeshkian rejected casualty figures published by some foreign outlets, saying such numbers are not documented and that Iran had already released the names and national ID codes of all those killed in January 2026 riots.

He said any party claiming higher figures should present even two additional IDs and added that Iran is ready to allow verification inside the country.

He said misleading portrayals of Iran by global media had encouraged the attack on the country, based on the assumption that the government would collapse quickly, while he noted that for seven months ordinary citizens, not security forces, had defended stability in the streets.

Distrust dominates Iran-US ties

President Pezeshkian said that a climate of mutual distrust prevails between Iran and the United States, noting that Washington has repeatedly violated past agreements.

“In the past, agreements were reached between Iran and the United States several times, but the American side violated them,” Pezeshkian said. “If we cannot trust each other and remain committed to our agreements, how can we accept once again that dialogue will resolve our problems?”

US, Israel sought to topple Iran government

Regarding accusations claimed against Iran over human rights violations and the alleged intentional killing of protesters last winter, the president said the US president openly stated that individuals had been armed against the Iranian government and that the goal was to overthrow it. “But when they failed to achieve their goal, they started the war against Iran”, Pezeshkian added.

On Iran’s treatment of protesters, Pezeshkian stated, “We even talk to real protesters, but we will never tolerate armed protest in the streets.”

Iran’s Leader in full health

Pezeshkian also commented on the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying he had held a seven-hour meeting with the Leader about a month ago. “He is in good health, and policies and consultations are shaped under his guidance.”

Iran is victim of terror, wants to live in peace

In another part of the interview, President Pezeshkian said the US president claims Iran is a terrorist, while Iran itself is a victim of terrorism. “Our Leader, our ministers, our commanders, our scientists, and our people are assassinated every day. Whom have we assassinated? We want to live in peace in the region.”

Commenting on claims that Iran finances some of the regional groups, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not have the financial capacity to provide such support. “The US has blocked all of Iran’s money. They do not even allow Iran to access export revenues. So, with what financial capacity could we support regional groups?” he asked.

Iran is not seeking to kill anyone

The president rejected accusations against Iran regarding the assassination of American officials, stating, “We are not seeking to kill anyone. We are not seeking to kill Americans; it is America that kills our people and officials. It seeks to kill us.”

China believes in peace through dialog

Regarding claims about military cooperation between Iran and China, the president clarified that security and military affairs fall within the domain of the armed forces. “Politically, China believes that we should move forward with peace, security, and dialogue.”

US sanctions block Iran’s export revenues, even from China

Pezeshkian also addressed the scope of Iran–China economic cooperation, noting that due to US pressure, Iran cannot even receive the money from its exports to China. “At the same time, Iran is accused of financially supporting others. They want to use this pretext to justify war and aggression,” he said.

Iran will Not Initiate War Unless Attacked

Regarding the nature of the government's interaction and relationship with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President stated: "What we know is that if we are attacked, we must defend ourselves. If there is no attack, we will not initiate a war." Throughout the past two hundred years, Iran has not initiated any war. We do not seek aggression or war; if our military forces take action, it is in response to an attack launched against us.

We are by no means seeking a nuclear bomb, and our actions fall within the framework of the NPT

In response to a question regarding allegations of inconsistency in the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on the storage of its uranium stockpiles, Pezeshkian stated: "Regarding the US claim that 'we struck and destroyed it'—that is either true or false. Secondly, we are by no means seeking a nuclear bomb; what we intend to do falls within the framework of the NPT. We had engaged in negotiations and were prepared to dilute the entire stockpile, but then they came and started a war. We had reached an understanding. Had we wanted to build a bomb, we would have done so by now."

Condemning the US action of attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear facilities, the President stated: "Why would the US attack a site that operates under the supervision and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency? We were already under their supervision—a process that could have continued. They martyred our Leader—a Leader who had declared that the construction of an atomic bomb is religiously forbidden. They martyred someone who opposed the production of atomic bombs. We are ready for verification."

The problem is that, instead of dialogue, the US speaks to us through bombs and sanctions and blocks every avenue; medicines and essential supplies fail to reach innocent patients, and they lose their lives. They speak to us one way, yet behind our backs, they wield a club to strike us down. Is this humanity? Is this the rule of law? Is this the world we live in? We are ready for verification; let them come and conduct inspections within the legal framework. Regarding Iran’s proposed solution to the recent crisis, Pezeshkian stated: "My point is that, in addressing this issue, instead of resolving the problem through dialogue, we are resorting to bombs, missiles, and attacks."

The gift Trump brought our country was bombs, destruction, and ruin

Addressing Iran's economic situation resulting from the war and U.S. sanctions, as well as the economy's resilience under current conditions, the President stated: "This, too, is the doing of the United States; yet we will stand firm, we will find a way, and the country will continue to endure. Had the U.S. truly cared about humanity, Trump would have spoken of bringing a gift to the Iranian people. The gift he actually brought our country was bombs, destruction, and ruin."

I mean to say that this is a plot to destabilize our country's economy, sow discontent among the people, and ultimately achieve their objective: the overthrow of the ruling establishment. The attack, too, was aimed at toppling the government; otherwise, had the goal been to resolve the nuclear issue, we could have simply sat down together and settled it.

We will stand firm to the very end. We are facing economic difficulties, but we will endure every hardship to hold our ground. If the US imagines it can force us to surrender through sanctions, it is merely dreaming.

Regarding the extent to which Iran's decisions depend on the US midterm elections, Dr. Pezeshkian added: "We have absolutely no concern with the US elections. If the US comes to the table for talks and recognizes our rights within the framework of international law, we are ready to negotiate. If it refuses to acknowledge these rights, what difference does it make to us whether it happens before or after the elections?"

In response to the question of whether he thought the war could end before the year's end, the President stated: "We do not wish to fight, yet we will defend ourselves vigorously. We do not want war; war serves no one's interests. I believe that human beings should not kill one another. Humans are the highest of all beings, and when an issue can be resolved through dialogue, it should not be settled with bloodshed. Unfortunately, however, the United States—instigated by Israel—has imposed this war upon us. We do not want the conflict to continue; it is up to the United States to decide whether or not to bring it to an end."

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