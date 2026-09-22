Pres. Pezeshkian: US pressure has strengthened cooperation among Muslim countries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says increased US pressure and military actions in West Asia have led to more cooperation between Muslim countries.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday.

He said the back-to-back meetings between senior officials from the Iranian and Pakistani governments in the past months are a clear sign of continuous interaction between Muslim countries amid increased US interventions in the region.

A readout of the meeting provided by the Iranian presidency office had no mention of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to mediate a deal to end the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

Local news agencies said in reports that Naqvi's discussions in Tehran were limited to bilateral issues between Iran and Pakistan as they insisted that talks on a potential Iran-US peace deal were not on the agenda.

Regional news sources, including the Qatari-based Al Jazeera news network, had claimed Naqvi was in Iran to convey messages from the US government.

Pezeshkian described Iran and Pakistan as two “powerful countries in the region that possess immense human capacities and rich resources”.

“If we combine these capacities and join hands, we can meet many of our needs by relying on domestic and regional capabilities.”

Naqvi, for his part, said Iran-Pakistan relations have never been at such a high level and that Islamabad is determined to further develop and enhance relations and cooperation with Tehran in all fields.

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