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Photos: Iranian President Holds Key Meeting with Religious Leaders, Intellectuals and Business Figures in New Delhi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting with religious leaders, intellectuals and business figures from India in New Delhi on Friday evening, September 11, 2026. Dr. Pezeshkian is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, which brings together heads of state and government from BRICS member countries.

12 September 2026 - 11:56
News ID: 1864542
Source: Abna24

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