General Secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board Meets President Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasub Abbas, attending a special dialogue program organized in New Delhi with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

Maulana Yasub Abbas has been invited by the Iranian Ambassador to India, His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Fathali, to attend an informal meeting with religious leaders and intellectuals with the Iranian President.

According to the invitation issued by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, this dialogue program held at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi, followed by a dinner.

In this dialogue program, Maulana Yasub Abbas will exchange views on issues related to mutual interests with the President of Iran and important issues related to the broader Muslim world.

Maulana Yasub Abbas will be participating in this program as the Chief Shia Religious Leader and General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board.

Maulana Yasub Abbas's participation in this high-level dialogue highlights the importance of the Shia community's religious and intellectual leadership. Moreover, this program provides him with an important opportunity for exchange of ideas and dialogue with the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran's President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian is currently on a visit to India and his visit to New Delhi is part of his participation in the BRICS Summit conference held in India.