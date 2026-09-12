Iranian President in New Delhi: Tehran Will Not Submit to Pressure as He Highlights Justice and Independence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during a meeting with Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business figures in New Delhi on Friday, September 11, 2026, Pezeshkian said the teachings of divine religions are centered on establishing justice and protecting human dignity.

According to the Iranian president, all prophets were sent with the mission of guiding societies toward justice and preventing ظلم, discrimination and injustice. He said the differences and conflicts among people emerged when selfish interests, arrogance and the pursuit of dominance replaced justice and fairness.

Pezeshkian referred to Quranic teachings, saying that humanity was originally one community and that prophets were sent to guide people and resolve disputes based on truth and justice.

He emphasized that the path of guidance requires individuals to respect the rights of others, avoid wrongdoing and serve society. He added that true faith is not limited to religious rituals but also includes supporting the poor, protecting the vulnerable and helping those facing hardship.

Discussing the concept of piety, Pezeshkian said a righteous person is someone who controls their actions and remains on the correct path. He noted that people from different religions, nations and backgrounds can demonstrate righteousness through good conduct and avoiding injustice.

The Iranian president also addressed Tehran’s tensions with the United States and Israel, saying Iran’s resistance is based on its opposition to domination and coercion. He accused Washington of seeking to prevent countries from making independent decisions and said Iran has faced pressure and attempts to create divisions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Who has given any government the right to make decisions for the entire world and impose its will on others?” Pezeshkian asked, adding that Iran would continue to stand against what he described as oppression and unilateral dominance.

During his remarks to Indian business leaders, Pezeshkian called for stronger economic and cultural cooperation between Iran and India, saying the two countries’ ancient civilizations provide a foundation for deeper relations.

He said closer ties between the two nations could promote mutual development, friendship and cooperation across various sectors, while emphasizing the importance of dialogue, respect and engagement between the Iranian and Indian peoples.