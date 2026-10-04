Medvedev: Iranian Nation Deeply United in Defending Its Independence

ABNA24 - Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said he found the Iranian nation deeply united and determined in defending its independence.

Speaking in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting on Saturday, Medvedev described the atmosphere in the capital, Tehran, during the mourning period for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as a powerful demonstration of national cohesion.

Medvedev, who served as the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, said he traveled to Tehran on the direct instruction of President Vladimir Putin to attend the mourning ceremonies and pay respects to Ayatollah Khamenei.

“President Putin held the late Leader in very high regard,” Medvedev said. “He asked me personally to take part in the ceremonies.”

He said the scale and spirit of public participation left a lasting impression. “I clearly observed the cohesion and solidarity of the Iranian nation. The passionate presence of the people at these ceremonies had a profound impact on me.”

Medvedev added that he encountered a society that, in defense of its country and its rights, has resolutely chosen the path of independence and development.

He noted that, despite difficult wartime conditions and the continuation of American attacks, ordinary life in the capital proceeded normally, a fact he described as meaningful for any observer.

“When we were driving through Tehran, I saw that despite the dramatic situation, the grief that has befallen the people, and the military events, Iran continues a normal and full life,” he said. “During military operations, this carries particular significance.”

Russian officials have previously stated that Medvedev, as Putin’s special envoy, conveyed Moscow’s condolences to President Masoud Pezeshkian and affirmed that the aggression had failed to break Iranian resolve.

On bilateral cooperation, Medvedev said relations between Iran and Russia stand at an unprecedented level. Trade volume between the two countries rose by more than 20 percent last year and has continued to grow despite external pressures.

He singled out the Rasht–Astara railway, under construction with Iranian–Russian cooperation as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor, as a project capable of transforming regional transport and economic links.

“If this project is fully realized, it will be of an absolutely breakthrough character,” Medvedev said, according to Russian reports of the interview. “I believe it will be one of the main engines of development in the region for decades ahead.”

In the nuclear field, he confirmed that cooperation extends beyond the Bushehr power plant, whose first unit is operating at full capacity. Discussions continue on construction of an additional large plant as well as small modular reactors. Units 2 and 3 at Bushehr remain under construction with Rosatom participation.

Medvedev also pointed to substantial cooperation in oil, noting that Russian companies' investments currently account for roughly 7 percent of Iran’s total oil output. Agricultural and food trade has likewise expanded, including increased Russian wheat supplies.

He stressed that Moscow regards the partnership as strategic and permanent. “We will never sacrifice our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, no matter what anyone asks of us,” he said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by the two countries in January 2025, which Iranian and Russian officials have described as the framework for long-term cooperation in energy, transport, trade, and advanced technologies.



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