Acting defense minister says any pressure on people's livelihood, security is war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza says that any pressure that targets the livelihood and security of the people is part of war.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ibn al-Reza emphasized, “For Iran, the economy, the comfort and welfare of the people, along with security, are part of the field of defense.”

“Any pressure that targets the livelihood and security of the people is part of the war,” he underlined.

He added, “Those who expand the field of pressure should know that we, too, for the defense of the people, will expand the field within the framework of national interests.”

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