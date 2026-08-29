Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Three of our members martyred in Israeli attack in West Bank

ABNA24 - The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has announced that three of its members have embraced martyrdom in a “cowardly” Israeli airstrike on a home in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, Saraya Al-Quds identified the martyrs as Qais Ibrahim al-Bitawi (aka Abu Hamza), one of the prominent commanders of the group in the West Bank, as well as Ahmad Yaqoub Turkman and Basel Turkman, two of the fighters of its Jenin Brigade.

The statement noted that they were martyred in “a cowardly assassination operation carried out by the cowardly enemy warplanes after targeting a house in Harash al-Saada in the city of Jenin” on Friday evening.

The movement vowed to “remain steadfast on the path of jihad and resistance” until Palestine is liberated and refugees return to their homes.

Hamas holds Israel responsible for repercussions

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas mourned the martyred “heroes,” stressing that this heinous crime is added to the occupying regime’s bloody record of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The movement held Israel responsible for the repercussions of this airstrike and the regime’s escalating crimes, stressing that this attack will be met with more repercussions.

“Our steadfast people will continue to hold fast to their land, their rights and their principles, and our resistance will not deviate from the path of loyalty to the blood of the martyrs, and will preserve their legacy until freedom is achieved and the occupation is defeated,” the statement said.

Hamas called on Palestinians in Jenin and other provinces in the occupied West Bank to escalate all forms of resistance against the regime’s forces and settler attacks.

The movement also urged the Arab and Islamic Ummah, the international community and human rights and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to halt the Israeli crimes and end the impunity that emboldens the regime to continue committing them.

Since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have killed 1,183 Palestinians and wounded 12,635 others in the occupied West Bank.



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