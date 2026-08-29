Hamas says handing over weapons was not discussed in Gaza negotiations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas Political Bureau spokesman Ghazi Hamad affirmed on Friday that the issue of handing over the movement’s weapons was not discussed during the latest negotiations on Gaza.

In an interview with the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik, Hamad clarified heavy weapons should be stored under the supervision of the Palestinian National Committee.

“We did not discuss handing over weapons in the negotiations, and there is no such provision,” Hamad said. “The issue concerns storing weapons at a designated location, which should be handled by the Palestinian National Committee, not a foreign party.”

He said the weapons issue is linked to the implementation of the first phase of the agreement, the start of the Palestinian National Committee’s work in Gaza, and the responsibilities of any international forces that may enter the Strip.

Hamad added that resolving the weapons issue is also linked to the cessation of armed faction activity and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. He said that once these conditions are implemented, new negotiations would begin over timelines and procedures concerning heavy weapons.

The Hamas spokesman said intensive negotiations over the past six months had repeatedly come close to collapse, but an agreement on a roadmap was reached in recent days with the participation of mediators and the United States.

He said Israel has not responded positively to the roadmap so far and continues its military operations in Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli occupation’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government had formally rejected the 15-point roadmap on disarmament and the reconstruction of Gaza, insisting that the occupation would not carry out any military withdrawal from the Strip before Hamas was fully disarmed.

Hamas, for its part, reaffirmed its full commitment to the roadmap reached with representatives of the “Board of Peace” in Cairo.

The movement added its approval was based on concern for the interests of the Palestinian people, and called on the mediators and the U.S. guarantor to exert the necessary pressure on Netanyahu and his government to comply with the roadmap and prevent the peace process from being obstructed for domestic political and electoral reasons.

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