Yemeni official: Prophet’s birthday mass turnout sends fiery message, shatters illusions of subjugation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of Ansarullah Political Bureau, said the large turnout at Yemen’s celebrations marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary should prompt those seeking to subdue Yemen or undermine its resolve to reconsider their calculations.

In a post on X account, Al-Farah said the gatherings reflected the Yemeni people’s commitment to their identity, independence and rejection of foreign tutelage and occupation.

He stressed that Yemenis’ faith and loyalty to the Prophet Muhammad remain a driving force behind their steadfastness and their stance against the Saudi occupier.

The official warned against viewing Yemenis as a population that can be controlled or manipulated, saying the people’s demand for freedom, independence, dignity and the restoration of their rights remains firm.

Al-Farah concluded that the Yemeni people would not accept submission to America’s servants or surrender to blockade and occupation, regardless of how long the confrontation continues.

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