Top Ansarullah official: Saudi Arabia should reconsider its calculations about Yemen

ABNA24 - A high-ranking official from the Ansarullah resistance movement has highlighted unity and cohesion among people from different walks of Yemeni society, and recommended that Saudi authorities revise their calculations about their southern neighbor.

“It is time for those who had high hopes for the surrender of Yemen and the depletion of its willpower, above all Saudi Arabia, to reconsider their calculations,” Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Friday.

He underlined that the Yemeni nation cannot be minimally described as groups affiliated with foreign countries, or a population that other states can control and dominate.

Farah noted that the large public turnout in the ceremonies celebrating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not limited to a certain group; but rather demonstrated the will of a nation that adheres to its identity, is proud of its independence, strives for freedom, and fiercely opposes guardianship and occupation.

“The voluntary presence of Yemeni women and men in the celebrations shows their identity is not simply a title, but is rather reflected in their awareness, behavior, decision-making, and positions. It is manifested in their efforts for freedom, independence, and restoration of their violated rights,” the member of the Ansarullah’s political bureau emphasized.

Farah also debunked the misguided notion of reducing the concept of freedom to a specific group or assuming that Yemenis are a submissive nation.

“Such a misconception essentially ignores a nation that has proven its presence and will,” he said.

The member of the Ansarullah’s political bureau concluded that the Yemeni nation, through reliance on its historical background, values, and beliefs, will not surrender to pressure, siege, or occupation, and that the prolongation of conflicts will never manage to force the nation to relinquish its positions.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to "an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years.

Subsequently, the Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that served its interests.



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