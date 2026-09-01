German Civil Activist Visits Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A German civil activist and defender of religious freedoms during a trip to Iraq visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala.

David Mueller stated that his meeting with Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbala, the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, in Karbala and the custodian of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), was one of the most memorable meetings of his trip to Iraq.

He said that the conversation addressed concepts such as human dignity as well as the values ​​manifested in the personality of Imam Hussein (AS), especially preserving dignity, standing up to injustice, and accepting responsibility for others.

He noted that Sheikh Karbala's words are engraved in his mind: “Tell the people of your country what you have experienced here.”

Muller emphasized that sharing this experience does not mean ignoring the political and religious complexities of Iraq or presenting an idealized and unrealistic image of the country; however, he stressed the importance of avoiding reducing Iraq and Shia Islam to the images of conflict and politics that are usually conveyed to Western audiences.

Stressing the importance of showcasing examples of dialogue and coexistence between followers of different religions in Iraq, he stated, “Such encounters and interactions are also part of reality and deserve to be recounted and shared.”

In cooperation with the charity foundation “OJCOS,” Muller supports the goals of religious freedom and social peace in Iraq by engaging with politicians, religious leaders and representatives of civil society, as well as by drawing the attention of decision-makers and the public in Germany to the issues and challenges facing religious minorities in Iraq.

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