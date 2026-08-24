Photos: Unveiling of "Gaza Diaries" collection

AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony for the book series "Gaza Diaries," featuring titles "A Spark of Hope" and "Rafah," was held during the main session of the Cultural and Social Commission of the 14th government. The event took place at the Cultural and Artistic Creation Center of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, with the attendance of government officials, cultural administrators, authors, and translators of these works. The book "Gaza Diaries: A Spark of Hope," written by Joe Sacco and translated by Hossein Abolghasemi, presents a collection of visual narratives that familiarize readers with aspects of the reality of life for the people of Gaza.