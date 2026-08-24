New sanctions against Israel could be considered - Germany FM

ABNA24 - Germany’s Foreign Minister, responding to the provocative remarks by the Israeli regime’s national security minister and the Israeli cabinet’s actions against Palestinians, said that imposing new European Union sanctions against Israel is an option that could be considered.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, speaking to a German newspaper, referred to EU sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers and organizations supporting them. He said Germany supports these sanctions and would discuss further measures, particularly regarding Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli regime’s national security minister.

He strongly condemned the provocative remarks by the Israeli national security minister, who had called for the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every day, stressing: “These remarks are unacceptable, and the German government will not tolerate them.”

Germany’s foreign minister stressed that Berlin has clear positions on international law and that these positions also apply to the Israeli regime.



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