Hamas says Israeli displacement plans for Gaza are highly dangerous development

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said Friday that escalating statements by Israeli officials regarding plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip represent a “highly dangerous development.”

In a press statement, Qassem said “Israel” has not abandoned its displacement plans and is seeking to revive and promote them in a way that serves its political and electoral calculations.

He added that the occupation continues its war on Gaza, tightening the blockade, imposing policies of starvation and thirst, obstructing reconstruction, and restricting the entry of essential materials and supplies needed by the health sector in an attempt to create harsh humanitarian and living conditions that would push Palestinians toward displacement.

Qassem called on Arab and Islamic countries to take serious and unified action to confront these plans and adopt effective positions and measures to thwart them, warning that they pose a direct threat to the Palestinian cause and Arab and Islamic national security.

He also called for a unified and firm Arab and Islamic position to prevent any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

The statement came after Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, proposed a plan on Thursday to relocate Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip over a seven-year period.

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