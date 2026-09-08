Hamas official slams global silence over Zionist crimes as complicity, support

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official strongly condemned Israeli settlers and troops for their attacks in the West Bank and slammed the silence of the global community and international bodies in the face of the Zionist regime’s blatant crimes.

Mahmoud Mardawi stated that the silence of the international bodies in the face of the occupying regime’s terrorist acts amounts to complicity and support for Zionist crimes, as well as ignoring the rights of the Palestinians.

Terrorist acts of the Zionist enemy, including organized massacres, are doomed to fail in the face of the Palestinian people’s resistance and their determination to remain on their land, he stated.

Mardawi called on all Palestinians and Palestinian national factions to seriously confront conspiracies against the Palestinian cause and to stand against the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, urging them to stand firm to protect Palestine land and cause.

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