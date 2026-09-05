Hamas Condemns Israeli Killing in Al-Quds as ‘Field Execution’

ABNA24 - Member of Hamas’s political bureau and head of its Al-Quds Affairs Office, Haroun Nasser al-Din, condemned the killing of a Palestinian man from Occupied Al-Quds early on Friday, describing it as a “field execution.”

Israeli forces shot and killed the man after alleging that he had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near Damascus Gate in Occupied Al-Quds .

Nasser al-Din said the killing was part of Israel’s ongoing war and “systematic terrorism” against Palestinians, particularly in Occupied Al-Quds , where attacks by Israeli forces and settlers have sharply escalated in an attempt to undermine Palestinians’ steadfastness.

The Hamas official mourned the Palestinian who was killed, saying the blood of Palestinians killed by Israel “will not be shed in vain” and that such attacks would only strengthen Palestinians’ determination to resist and remain steadfast until the occupation ends.

Nasser al-Din held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of its escalating crimes and called for greater Palestinian unity and support for resistance against the occupation.

He said Israel was mistaken if it believed its actions could break the will of the Palestinian people.

Nasser al-Din also called on Palestinians in the occupied city, the West Bank and Palestinian communities inside Israel to increase their presence at Aqsa Mosque and confront attacks by Israeli forces and settlers.

The Palestinian killed Friday was identified as Ibrahim al-Hindi, 33, from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Occupied Al-Quds .



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