Hamas Warns Israel Has Not Abandoned Plans to Expel Palestinians From Gaza

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, stressing the failure of the Israeli regime’s strategic plans in the Gaza Strip, said Tel Aviv has still not abandoned its plan to expel the people of Gaza from the territory.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the growing number of statements by Israeli ministers expressing continued support for plans to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is a very dangerous development. He said the statements show that the occupying regime has not abandoned the plan and is seeking to revive and promote it in order to serve its political and electoral calculations.

Qassem said the statements also shed light on the reasons behind the Israeli regime’s continued war on the Gaza Strip, the tightening of the blockade, policies of starving and depriving the population of water, obstructing reconstruction efforts, and preventing the entry of essential supplies and equipment for the healthcare sector. He said these measures are aimed at imposing harsh humanitarian and living conditions and pushing the situation toward the implementation of forced displacement plans.

He called on Arab and Muslim countries to take serious and unified action against these plans and adopt effective positions and measures to defeat them.

The Hamas spokesman concluded by stressing that a unified, firm and coordinated position by Arab and Muslim countries could thwart the occupying regime’s plans to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.



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