Britain, France, Canada plan sanctions on Israel over West Bank settlement expansion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Britain, France, and Canada plan to impose a significant set of sanctions on the Israeli regime over its settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday that France and Canada will join the UK in banning or limiting trade involving the illegal settlements.

The three countries issued a joint statement with eight other governments on Tuesday warning that Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territory threaten the possibility of reaching a so-called two-state solution.

All 11 countries have made commitments to imposing sanctions on Israel.

Miliband told members of the British parliament that Israel has all too often “turned a blind eye” to “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank.”

He said Britain will ban the import of goods from illegal settlements, while specific companies and individuals who provide services such as construction, infrastructure, financing, or real estate for settlement expansion will also come under new UK sanctions on the Israeli regime.

Canada and France will follow suit, Miliband said, adding that the actions were in line with efforts by a “broad international coalition” seeking to pressure the Israeli regime over settlement expansions.

France’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in a post on his X account that France will end trade with Israeli settlements. Paris, he said, “cannot, through its trade, support a situation that threatens the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The planned sanctions have caused a major rift with Israel and its great benefactor the United States.

US ambassador to the Israeli occupied territories said on Tuesday that Washington could retaliate if the sanctions are approved.

Mike Huckabee suggested that individual US states, specifically Florida, might take trade action against Britain.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar has also threatened London with counteraction.

He said in a podcast interview with Israeli media outlet Ynet that the sanctions “will be making a big mistake” and that the Israeli regime has tools to retaliate against the policy.

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