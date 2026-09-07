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Palestinian martyred, others injured in settler attack on West Bank village

7 September 2026 - 13:25
News ID: 1862736
Source: Palestine Info
Palestinian martyred, others injured in settler attack on West Bank village

A Palestinian young man was martyred and two others were wounded, one of them seriously, on Sunday evening in a settler attack on the village of Hajja, east of Qalqilya.

ABNA24 - A Palestinian young man was martyred and two others were wounded, one of them seriously, on Sunday evening in a settler attack on the village of Hajja, east of Qalqilya.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Omar Tubasi, 20, succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound to the head after armed Jewish settlers attacked Hajja village and opened fire at local residents.

Four other villagers, including a teenager, sustained gunshot wounds during the same settler attack, with one reported to be in serious condition.

The settlers stormed the village and tried to take over a house, prompting local youths to clash with them to defend the property, according to media sources.

A Palestinian young man was martyred and two others were wounded, one of them seriously, on Sunday evening in a settler attack on the village of Hajja, east of Qalqilya.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Omar Tubasi, 20, succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound to the head after armed Jewish settlers attacked Hajja village and opened fire at local residents.

Four other villagers, including a teenager, sustained gunshot wounds during the same settler attack, with one reported to be in serious condition.

The settlers stormed the village and tried to take over a house, prompting local youths to clash with them to defend the property, according to media sources.

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