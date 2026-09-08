Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Forces After Stabbing Attack in West Bank

ABNA24 - A Palestinian young man was martyred a few hours after he carried out a stabbing operation at an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning.

Earlier, media outlets reported that an extremist Jewish settler was severely wounded in a stabbing incident at a West Bank outpost.

According to the Hebrew media, a Palestinian young man came in a vehicle to the Maoz Yehuda outpost, near the village of Osarin in southeastern Nablus, and stabbed a settler before fleeing.

Special forces and aircraft were reportedly dispatched to the area to search for the young man, amid widespread road closures.

Later, the Israeli occupation army claimed its forces found the Palestinian who stabbed the settler and shot him dead near Osarin.

The stabbing incident comes amid a sharp rise in Israeli military violations and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.



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