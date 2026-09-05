EU commissioner warns of delay in winter preparations as rainy season nears Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Haja Lhabib, warned on Friday of the delay in winter preparations in the Gaza Strip as the rainy season approaches.

In a post on the X platform, she said that 94% of Gaza’s population needs shelter and non-food items, noting that the rains could cause flooding in densely populated areas where families are trying to build shelters.

She also stressed that “shelter, clean water, and waste management are essential now,” describing the situation as “a race against time.”

It should be noted that more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are living in dire humanitarian conditions amid overcrowded shelters and deteriorating infrastructure due to the ongoing blockade.

According to the latest statistics, the crimes of genocide, siege, and starvation perpetrated by the occupation army with American and European support since October 7, 2023, have resulted in the martyrdom of 73,470 Palestinians and injuries to others, with thousands still buried under the rubble.

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