Israeli regime intensifies attacks across Gaza Strip

The Israeli regime has intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip, with heavy gunfire, artillery shelling and airstrikes reported in Gaza City and central Gaza, according to the Palestinian media.

On Friday, the Palestinian media reported extensive gunfire and the advance of Israeli military vehicles in the eastern part of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, with the sound of gunfire heard as far as the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the north of the city. In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery fire and gunfire also resumed targeting the northern areas of the Bureij refugee camp.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes and attack helicopters targeted areas in eastern Gaza City, while a drone opened fire in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed al-Tuffah and targeted the area around Mashtaha Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood.