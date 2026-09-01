Ben-Gvir in Palestinian Women's Prison; When Humiliation of Prisoners Becomes Family Spectacle

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khaled Mahajneh, a Palestinian lawyer defending political prisoners in the prisons of the Zionist regime, announced that Ben-Gvir was not alone during his visit to the women's Damon Prison and had brought members of his family with him.

According to him, the Minister of Internal Security of the Zionist regime filmed Palestinian prisoners while they were in their cells and published these images on social media.

Mahajneh, sharply criticizing this action, said that the suppression of prisoners for Ben-Gvir is no longer merely a policy for display before cameras, but has become a scene that his family members also accompany him to watch.

The Palestinian lawyer emphasized that turning visits to women prisoners' cells into a family outing reflects a new level of humiliation and disrespect for prisoners' human dignity.

Meanwhile, the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel sent a letter to No'am Solberg, the Chairman of the Knesset's Central Elections Committee, demanding the immediate removal of the video published by Ben-Gvir.

The organization also demanded the prevention of public and promotional visits by officials to prisons until the end of the elections.

The committee announced that during Ben-Gvir's visit to Damon Prison, a number of Palestinian women, while handcuffed, were brought before him and explained the difficult conditions in the prison, including water cuts, lack of bathing facilities, deprivation of medical services, and violence. According to this report, Ben-Gvir's response was not to address their complaints, but rather to emphasize reducing prisoners' living conditions "to the minimum."

The Committee Against Torture warned that the severe violation of the dignity of Palestinian prisoners could be evaluated within the framework of international law, even at the level of a war crime.

The organization also claimed that the use of public visits to prisons for promotional purposes is part of a recurring process, and previously, the Israeli Elections Committee had prohibited such actions in March and July 2026.

The committee's letter also referred to Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits humiliating and inhuman treatment of detained individuals.

The organization emphasized that the published images were recorded at a time when cases regarding the detention conditions of some of these prisoners are ongoing, and their publication could, in addition to violating the privacy and dignity of prisoners, also affect judicial proceedings.

Mirav Ben-Ze'ev, the director of legal affairs of this committee, also criticized Ben-Gvir's conduct, claiming that over 9,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, and the Minister of Internal Security is using this situation for promotional purposes.

She called for the immediate intervention of the Elections Committee and the prevention of the repetition of such actions.

The human rights organization also referred to the situation of Palestinian women in Damon Prison and claimed that their complaints include prolonged solitary confinement, separation from family and children, malnutrition, and instances of mistreatment and torture.

According to this report, even pregnant women have faced difficult conditions during detention.

The Public Committee Against Torture ultimately called for the immediate removal of the images, the imposition of maximum financial penalties on officials, the prohibition of promotional visits to prisons until the end of the elections, and an examination of the possibility of referring this case to criminal authorities.

The committee also called for the prevention of the publication of images related to the cells and conditions of prisoners whose judicial cases are still ongoing.

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