New Plan by India's Tamil Nadu State to Facilitate Muslim Women's University Education

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The government of Tamil Nadu state in southern India has announced that it will cover the full tuition fees of eligible Muslim women studying at the undergraduate level, a comprehensive educational initiative aimed at removing financial barriers and helping women from minority communities pursue and complete higher education.

Coverage of Tuition Fees for Various University Disciplines

This program includes Muslim women in Tamil Nadu who have been admitted through government quotas to state universities, government-aided institutions, and private self-financing institutions. Students in humanities, basic sciences, engineering, medicine, agriculture, and law will also be covered by this plan.

A.M. Shahjahan, the Minister of Minority Welfare of Tamil Nadu, announced the plan in the state assembly on August 28. This program is part of a broader set of measures that the Tamil Nadu state government has planned to increase educational and economic opportunities for religious minorities.

The Tamil Nadu state government has allocated 200 million Indian rupees, approximately 2.1 million dollars, to implement the plan of paying university tuition fees for Muslim women in the state.

Expansion of Financial Support for Muslim Girls

The Tamil Nadu state government also intends to increase financial support for Muslim female students through the state's Waqf Board.

A scholarship previously awarded to girls from grades one through eight will now also include grades nine and ten.

According to government estimates, about 41,384 Muslim girls in Tamil Nadu will benefit from this program, each receiving 2,000 Indian rupees annually. About 82.8 million Indian rupees, equivalent to 870,000 dollars, has been allocated for the implementation of this segment.

Establishment of a University for Minority Women

The Tamil Nadu state government has also announced its plan to establish a new College of Humanities and Basic Sciences specifically for minority women in Chennai, the state's capital.

The government has allocated 24.5 million Indian rupees for the launch of this project and has stated that this institution will be established with the aim of expanding minority women's access to higher education.

Economic Support for Waqf and Religious Institutions

The Tamil Nadu state government's measures are not limited to the field of education.

The government has also announced the allocation of one billion Indian rupees as a revolving fund to support Muslim waqfs and Christian religious institutions in Tamil Nadu, so that these institutions can create income-generating properties and projects.

Interest-free loans will be allocated for projects such as commercial buildings and wedding halls. The aim of this plan is for religious institutions to be able to provide more financial resources to support their communities through the income generated from these properties.

Skills Training for 10,000 Minority Youth

In another part of this support package, the Tamil Nadu state government intends to provide technical and vocational training to 10,000 young people from minority communities in the state over four years.

This program will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and will cover fields such as information technology, the automotive industry, fashion design, healthcare, beauty services, and embroidery.

The First Major Package of the New Government for Minorities

This set of measures is among the most significant plans focused on religious minorities announced by the new Tamil Nadu government, with educational support for Muslim women and girls at its center.

Tamil Nadu is now under the administration of C. Joseph Vijay, a former Indian film star who transitioned from acting to politics and brought his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to power earlier this year.

Vijay took over the reins of the state in May, ending nearly six decades of alternating rule by two established Dravidian parties over the Tamil Nadu government.

Overall, India's new Tamil Nadu state government, by allocating funds for Muslim women's university education, expanding girls' scholarships, establishing a higher education center for minority women, providing economic support to religious institutions, and offering skills training to youth, is seeking to increase religious minorities' access to educational and economic opportunities.

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