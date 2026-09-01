Trump in Whirlpool of Contradictory Statistics; New Figure for Iran's Casualties Each Time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Monday, August 31, 2026, in a message about Iran, Trump described the country as a "failed state" and claimed that the Islamic Republic had killed over 100,000 people during the protests. He then called for the prosecution of Iranian officials on charges of "war crimes against humanity." However, news sources have emphasized that no reliable document has been presented for the figure of 100,000 killed, and it is even unclear on what basis Trump has announced this number.

This figure comes as the timeline of statements attributed to Trump, published in the referenced article, shows different numbers regarding the death toll of the Iran protests.

According to this timeline, the figure of 32,000 was mentioned on February 24, 2026, and this same number was repeated in March. Then, on April 1 and again on April 6, the claimed figure reached 45,000.

Subsequently, according to the same timeline, between April 14 and 16, the announced figure changed to 42,000, and this number was repeated on April 30, May 5, and May 10.

After that, between July 13 and 21, the referenced figure increased to 52,000, and finally, on August 31, Trump spoke of "over 100,000" killed. This trend indicates repeated changes in the figures over a period of several months.

In this context, critics, pointing to these changes, have described the claims about the number of victims as an example of a variable and contradictory narrative without clear statistical backing, and believe such figures could be used in America's political and media atmosphere to justify further pressure on Iran.

In response, the Islamic Republic of Iran, by disclosing the national ID numbers of the deceased, has officially announced a much lower figure. The figure announced by Tehran is 3,117, which includes security forces as well, and naturally, the responsibility for the killing and injury of compatriots falls on the rioters and instigators supported by Israel and America.

Therefore, the gap between Iran's official statistics and Trump's latest claim is so vast that it has drawn reactions from social media users.

User Reactions

Let's take a look at this famous saying: "A liar has a short memory."

This is the recorded document of Trump's own claims about the protesters killed in Iran. In just a few months, the number went from 3,000 to 100,000!

This is the reality of American propaganda, the same playbook used in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan!!

Where in the end, American soldiers are sacrificed so that the oligarchs grow richer.

No soldier ever truly returns to normal life.

February 24, 2026 >>> 32,000

March 2026 >>>>>> 32,000

April 1, 2026 >>>>>> 45,000

April 6, 2026 >>>>>> 45,000

April 14–16, 2026 >>> 42,000

April 30, 2026 >>>>>> 42,000

May 5, 2026 >>>>>> 42,000

May 10, 2026 >>>>>> 42,000

July 13–21, 2026 >>> 52,000

August 31, 2026 >>>>>> 100,000

*****

First, it was 40,000 protesters in Iran. Then 52,000. Now 100,000. What's next — 200,000 by Tuesday?

These numbers are being fabricated in real-time to sell a war.

**************

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